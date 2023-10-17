Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Is Brought to You by Elvis

Are you ready for the Bob Dylan accent press tour? Photo: Greg Doherty/WireImage

Austin Butler’s Elvis dialect was so good he must have made a deal with the devil, allowing himself to be possessed with the King of Rock and Roll’s spirit for filming, but he didn’t realize he’d been tricked into using the accent way past its due date. Or he had killer vocal coaches. Whatever it was, Timothée Chalamet is in. He’s choosing the Butler method for his own biopic about a different rock star. “I’ve basically been working with his entire Elvis team for my Dylan prep,” Chalamet told GQ, referring to the upcoming James Mangold–directed Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. “There’s a wonderful dialect coach named Tim Monich. Vocal coach named Eric Vetro. Movement coach named Polly Bennett. I just saw the way he committed to it all — and realized I needed to step it up.”

Butler’s commitment to the bit didn’t stop at his Elvis-impersonator gig. Chalamet had a front row seat to a new Butler accent drop on the set of Dune Part Two. “It started on Zoom,” Chala-mentioned. “When we did a cast reading.” Apparently, Butler didn’t just abandon his Elvis twang to get into his new character. “No, here’s the thing: He was already talking like Stellan Skarsgård. And you could see everyone was, like …” Chalamet laughed nervously. “I can’t overstate how inspiring it was to me personally.” Now it’s time to show the world Austin Butler’s recipe.