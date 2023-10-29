Lil Timmy Tim. Photo: WireImage

Quiet up and listen down, because Timothée Chalamet will be hosting Saturday Night Live on November 11, with musical guest Boygenius. The episode will mark Chalamet’s second time hosting, but the first since he’s been crowned as our reigning Twonka.

So far, this season’s hosts have been Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze, making it a remarkable year for men who’ve been romantically linked to a Kardashian-Jenner — with the exception of Bargatze, unless there’s something he’s not telling us. Whether or not Kylie Jenner makes the trip to 30 Rock is yet to be seen, but one thing we can definitely hope to see Chalamet doing? Makin’ chocolate o’course.