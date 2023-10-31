Today’s the Day When Today Goes Hard

“If she’s got blue eyes, I will surmise that you’ll probably date her.” Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Today is not a show that’s known for half-assing it. Whether it’s the deep wine pours or the Halloween costumes, these hosts go hard. For Halloween 2020, they all put on elaborate Broadway-themed costumes; in 2018, they were ’80s ladies (and dudes); and last year, they went for Las Vegas. In 2023, they’re taking a page from their NBC compatriot Kelly Clarkson and are going as singers that Clarkson has performed the work of on her “Kellyoke” segments. Given Clarkson’s famously adaptable voice and penchant for singing great songs, this basically means that Today hosts can dress up as any pop star they so wish, and they took that opportunity with gusto. From Lionel Richie to Taylor Swift to Sonny and Cher, the crew came bedecked in their finest pop garb. Below, find all the pop stars of Today (and yesterday).

Carson Daly’s costume this Halloween on the TODAY Plaza is so good, so good! #Kellyoke @NeilDiamond pic.twitter.com/dWiuxnYRx0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023

You know it's not the same 🗣️🗣️🗣️ @WillieGeist as @Harry_Styles on our #Kellyoke-themed TODAY Halloween, very specifically wearing his 2022 TODAY Plaza concert outfit💛 Icons! pic.twitter.com/a7qN0Dgdpm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023

🎤 TODAY Halloween (Taylor’s Version) 💗@SavannahGuthrie and her daughter are channeling their inner Taylor Swift for this #Kellyoke-themed Halloween! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/8HpblZ11hJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023

Happy Halloween from our TODAY fam! 🎙🧡



Thank you for all your help this #Kellyoke Halloween @kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV! pic.twitter.com/Yb7WB2EEHo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2023