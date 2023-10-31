Today’s the Day When Today Goes Hard

Today is not a show that’s known for half-assing it. Whether it’s the deep wine pours or the Halloween costumes, these hosts go hard. For Halloween 2020, they all put on elaborate Broadway-themed costumes; in 2018, they were ’80s ladies (and dudes); and last year, they went for Las Vegas. In 2023, they’re taking a page from their NBC compatriot Kelly Clarkson and are going as singers that Clarkson has performed the work of on her “Kellyoke” segments. Given Clarkson’s famously adaptable voice and penchant for singing great songs, this basically means that Today hosts can dress up as any pop star they so wish, and they took that opportunity with gusto. From Lionel Richie to Taylor Swift to Sonny and Cher, the crew came bedecked in their finest pop garb. Below, find all the pop stars of Today (and yesterday).