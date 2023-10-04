Tom Sandoval Unmasked as the Diver on The Masked Singer

When it was announced that Ariana Madix would be on Dancing With the Stars season 32, people went nuts. Partially because the WGA strike prevented other ABC stars from doing upfronts, but also because Scandoval had been such a big deal. Tom Sandoval also tried to pivot into reality competition shows, post-breakup. He’s still in the competition on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 (which is like Stars on Mars but on Earth). He also was long-suspected of being the Diver on The Masked Singer season 10. Anyone who’s seen the video for “Touch in Public” 1) may be entitled to compensation, and 2) would recognize Sandy’s moves in his Diver performances. On October 4, it was confirmed: Sandoval had sunk all the way to the bottom of the ocean. The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong was starstruck seeing reality TV’s newest, biggest villain irl. Sandoval was eliminated on the second ep of his Masked Singer season. Madix, on the other hand, is still competing on DWTS episode 3.

Related