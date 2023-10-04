The Tonys Are Prepping to Tread the Boards

Awards season for films is starting in earnest with festivals, prognosticating, and Vulture’s Movie Fantasy League all in full swing. But still, we’re looking ahead to June and how it’s going to be bustin’ out all over with Tony Awards. The Tonys officially revealed its 2023-2024 season timeline on October 4, along with its venue. The eligibility cut-off date will be April 25, with nominations coming out April 30. The awards ceremony itself will be held on June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and be broadcast on CBS. Eligible shows that have already premiered range from the bombastic (Back to the Future) to the hyperintimate (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), and Stephen Sondheim (Merrily We Roll Along) to Britney Spears (Once Upon a One More Time). Upcoming shows slated to compete include Mother Play, Appropriate, the Spamalot revival, and Days of Wine and Roses. Places, people.