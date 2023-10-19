Trey Songz Accused of Sexual Assault Yet Again

Tremaine Neverson. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Trey Songz is facing another sexual-assault claim. This time, two women are suing Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, for a 2015 incident. Per TMZ, the women allege they passed out at a party at Songz’s Los Angeles house and woke up to Songz forcing himself on them. They believe they were drugged, after being forced to drink alcohol from unsealed bottles and feeling drunk from a small amount of drinking. After the women refused to shower with Songz upon waking up, they claim he yelled at them, “You are little fucking girls, get the fuck out of my house.” In a statement to TMZ, Songz’s lawyer, Michael Freeman, criticized a California law extending the statute of limitations for sexual assault — and allowing this lawsuit to be brought forth. “We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court,” he stated.

The lawsuit follows another from earlier this year, in which a woman accused Songz of rape from a 2016 incident. That lawsuit had been refiled after Songz’s lawyers previously had it dismissed in 2022, arguing it was past the statute of limitations. Songz has also faced multiple other claims of sexual abuse and assault. In 2020, Songz addressed his sexual-assault claims on Twitter, writing, “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”