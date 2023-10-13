Troye Sivan Gives Us Something to Give Each Other

Troye Sivan could celebrate tonight with the best poppers in New York City, if Andy Cohen was serious about putting him on (if you don’t know what poppers are, you’re in good company — Reba McEntire recently had to ask Sivan for a definition). What’s the occasion? On Friday, Sivan dropped his new album, Something to Give Each Other, along with a music video for “One of Your Girls.” “Give me a call if you ever get lonely / I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies,” a winking Sivan sings in the video, which also features a very shirtless Ross Lynch. The rollout for this album began with the poppers-inspired track “Rush,” and was followed by the release of “Got Me Started,” which samples “Shooting Stars.” Listen to everything else Sivan has to give on Something to Give Each Other — including tracks like “In My Room” (feat. Guitarricadelafuente,” “Silly,” “Honey, and more — below.

Related