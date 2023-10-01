Tupac Shakur’s Family and Friends React to Arrest of Duane Davis

Photo: Bob Berg/Getty Images

On September 29, police arrested Duane Davis (a.k.a. Keefe D. Davis) and charged the South Side Compton Crips gang member with one count of murder in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur. Tupac’s loved ones celebrated this development, which comes 27 years after the late rapper’s death, while also asserting that justice has not been fully achieved yet. “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” close friend Jada Pinkett Smith wrote in a September 30 Instagram Story with a white dove emoji. Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set Shakur,” who is the president of the foundation in his name, shared a statement calling Friday’s news a “pivotal moment” after years of silence surrounding her brother’s case. “His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete,” the late rapper’s sister said in part. “There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts.”

Tupac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, shared similar sentiments in multiple recent interviews. He called the arrest “bittersweet,” noting to CNN that Davis had “been running his mouth, for years” about witnessing the killing. “So why now?” the questioned. “For us, this is not over. We want to know why, and if there were any accomplices.” Mopreme added to the New York Post that, given how much time has passed, he was taken aback when Las Vegas detectives first reached out a few months ago to assure family that they were still looking into the case. He told TMZ that he plans to attend the trial, where he hopes motives and any other people involved will become clear. “Keep your popcorn, we’re still waiting for things to unfold,” he concluded. “The universe is working, Pac is still here. So stay tuned. “