Kelly Clarkson Gets a Li’l Vampy

Much like Edward Cullen, Kelly Clarkson sparkles in the day(time television timeslot). Today, she fully transforms into a vampy queen as she belts out Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” as a special Halloween treat. Spooky dark chandlers set the scene as Clarkson comes into frame —literally, she’s in a dark black frame. She sings with sparkly fake blood spilling down her face as a spooky-looking piano player supports her. As her emotions spill through the words “bloodsucker, dream crusher,” it gives a haunting subtle reminder of what Clarkson has been going through the past few years. Now, The Today Show now has 364 days to prep their costumes for next year.

