WGA Ratifies New Contract with AMPTP

WGA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the new contract with the AMPTP, officially ending the WGA side of the 2023 Hollywood Strike. “Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” WGA-West president president Meredith Stiehm said in a statement. “Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.” The new contract, which 99% of members voted to ratify, is now in effect until May 1, 2026. A tentative agreement between the WGA and AMPTP was brokered September 24, which ended picketing. On September 27, the boards of WGA-East and -West voted to submit the new contract to members, which also allowed writers to return to work pending the vote. Since then, the Guild has broken down the details of the deal, and all the gains that were achieved. One of the things included in this newly-ratified contract is protections for guild members who want to support other strikes, so WGA members can still march on the SAG-AFTRA picket line, continuing to maximize their joint slay.

SAG resumed talks with the AMPTP today, but picketing is suspended until tomorrow in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. SAG-AFTRA also recently authorized a strike against the video game industry, but those negotiations are ongoing.

