Why Was Will Ferrell Going Old School at USC?

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

If videos of Will Ferrell DJ-ing at a USC frat party this weekend had you worried the actor was going through a midlife crisis, fear not. It wasn’t a lost weekend; it was Parents Weekend. The eldest Ferrell child, Magnus, is matriculating at USC like his father before him. This weekend was Trojan Family Weekend, and Father Ferrell spent some of it revisiting old haunts. Ferrell spent some time on the one’s and two’s at a tailgate hosted by Sigma Alpha Mu, his old fraternity. Magnus stood behind his dad the whole time, presumably helping with track selection. His set list included “Eye of the Tiger”; “Rasputin,” by Boney M; and the Jay-Z–Kanye West song that samples him. The biggest audience pop came from “Mr. Brightside,” however. The more things change, the more they stay the same.