Here’s the Writing Staff of Saturday Night Live Season 49

Saturday Night Live’s 49th season premiered this weekend, and while the opening credits sequence welcomed new cast member Chloe Troast and added a special credit for “a film by Please Don’t Destroy,” the closing credits clued us in to which writers are on staff this season. Here’s the complete list of of this season’s current full-time writing staff:
Head Writers
• Kent Sublette
• Streeter Seidell
• Alison Gates
Writers
• Rosebud Baker
• Dan Bulla
• Michael Che
• Mike DiCenzo
• Alex English
• Jimmy Fowlie
• Martin Herlihy
• John Higgins
• Steve Higgins
• Vannessa Jackson
• Colin Jost
• Erik Kenward
• Ben Marshall
• Lorne Michaels
• Jake Nordwind
• Ceara O’Sullivan
• Ben Silva
• Asha Ward
• Auguste White
Supervising Writers
• Gary Richardson
• Will Stephen
• Celeste Yim
Senior Writer
• Bryan Tucker
Weekend Update Head Writer
• Pete Schultz
Weekend Update Writers
• Megan Callahan-Shah
• Dennis McNicholas
• Josh Patten
• KC Shornima