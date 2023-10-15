Julia Fox Auditioned for the Madonna Biopic

Julia Fox auditioned for the (now on pause) Madonna biopic. And no, not in the boot camp. On WWHL, Fox said she read for Director Ciccone in hopes of playing Madonna’s longtime friend/confederate Debi Mazar. And from that audition blossomed a friendship that spawned one meme-able dinner. “There’s so much strength in her vulnerability,” Fox said of the Material Girl. “When you meet her, she just has that It Factor. It totally makes sense why she is Madonna.” Fox was on WWHL to plug her book, which she forbids her parents from reading.

