WWHL: Kyle Richards Spills on Separation from Maurico Umansky

When sharing the details of her separation from Maurico Umansky, her husband of 27 years, Kyle Richards of course went to our nation’s premiere paper of record: WWHL. Richards discussed the details of the separation, including who initiated it, if they’re staying in the same house, and the wumors and nastiness about her friend Morgan Wade.

Richards says that she’s the one who instigated the separation. “It originated from me,” she said. Richards and Umansky are still living in the same house (something of a running theme in Bravo breakups), with Umansky taking the primary bedroom. Apparently it’s decorated in a more masc style. On the topic of Morgan Wade, Richards said “she is absolutely one of my best, best friends in the world.” The country singer met the Housewife on Instagram, then entered in a groupchat with other Houswives like Teddi Mellencamp. It’s an early morning groupchat, and is often Richards’ first text of the day. On those rumors, Kyle said “If she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that.”