Reba McEntire Owes Her Relationship to Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon helped old friends become new lovers, according to Reba McEntire. On WWHL, she told Andy Cohen that she and her “sugar tot” Rex Linn took their relationship to the next level after filming an episode of Young Sheldon together. The two met on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, the fourth TV movie in the Kenny Rogers as The Gambler series. “Throughout the years, we just stayed in contact,” McEntire said. “Till 2020, before the pandemic, we were both on Young Sheldon. We went out to dinner, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

