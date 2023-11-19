Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Karol G was double-fisting Billboard Music Awards almost as soon as the 2023 awards ceremony began. She won Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Touring Artist and opened the show with a medley of her hits. This, right after winning at the Latin Grammys. “I have to say that I’m a little more nervous than usual … but it’s the first time I have accepted an award this close to you all,” she said to her fans in her acceptance speech. Other artists to win big at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards included Drake, SZA, NewJeans, and Zach Bryan. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus also had a big year. The nominees list for Top Artist reads like the Billboard Hot 100 this year: a battle between country and girlies. Also Drake is there. A full list of winners is below.
Artist Awards
Top Artist
Top New Artist: Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
Top Female Artist
Top Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Top Hot 100 Artist
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Top Hot 100 Producer: Joey Moi
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Top Radio Songs Artist
Top Song Sales Artist
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist
Top R&B Artist: SZA
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist: Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist: Drake
Top Country Artist
Top Country Male Artist
Top Country Female Artist
Top Country Duo/Group: Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group: Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist: Karol G
Top Global K-Pop Artist: NewJeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist: Blackpink
Top Afrobeats Artist: Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Beyoncé
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album
Top Soundtrack: Barbie: The Album
Top R&B Album: SZA, SOS
Top Rap Album: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Top Country Album:
Top Rock Album: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
Top K-Pop Album: Stray Kids, 5-STAR
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Top Christian Album: Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song
Top Streaming Song
Top Radio Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top Selling Song
Top Collaboration: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top R&B Song: SZA, “Kill Bill”
Top Rap Song: Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
Top Country Song
Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin Song: Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Global K-Pop Song: Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”
Top Afrobeats Song: Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Top Christian Song: Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”
Top Gospel Song: CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”
Chart Acheivement Award: Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”