Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

By a Vulture news blogger who covers comedy
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Karol G was double-fisting Billboard Music Awards almost as soon as the 2023 awards ceremony began. She won Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Touring Artist and opened the show with a medley of her hits. This, right after winning at the Latin Grammys. “I have to say that I’m a little more nervous than usual … but it’s the first time I have accepted an award this close to you all,” she said to her fans in her acceptance speech. Other artists to win big at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards included Drake, SZA, NewJeans, and Zach Bryan. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus also had a big year. The nominees list for Top Artist reads like the Billboard Hot 100 this year: a battle between country and girlies. Also Drake is there. A full list of winners is below.

Artist Awards

Top Artist

Top New Artist: Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Top Female Artist

Top Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Hot 100 Artist

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Top Hot 100 Producer: Joey Moi

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Top Radio Songs Artist

Top Song Sales Artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist

Top R&B Artist: SZA

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist: Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist: Drake

Top Country Artist

Top Country Male Artist

Top Country Female Artist

Top Country Duo/Group: Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group: Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist: Karol G

Top Global K-Pop Artist: NewJeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist: Blackpink

Top Afrobeats Artist: Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Beyoncé

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album

Top Soundtrack: Barbie: The Album

Top R&B Album: SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Top Country Album:

Top Rock Album: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

Top K-Pop Album: Stray Kids, 5-STAR

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Top Christian Album: Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song

Top Streaming Song

Top Radio Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Top Selling Song

Top Collaboration: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Top R&B Song: SZA, “Kill Bill”

Top Rap Song: Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Top Country Song

Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song: Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Top Global K-Pop Song: Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”

Top Afrobeats Song: Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

Top Christian Song: Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”

Top Gospel Song: CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”

Chart Acheivement Award: Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

