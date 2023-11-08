Wake Up, the 2024 Met Gala Theme Just Dropped

Photo: Disney+

The Met: Believe it or not, the theme for next year’s Met Gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Twitter: Elaborate on that. The Met: No.

If you were confused after Wednesday’s release of the 2024 Met Gala theme, you weren’t alone. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced the theme will be “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which social-media users immediately connected with Jigglypuff, the Sleepytime tea bear, and Beyoncé’s “Cozy” look from the Renaissance tour. But “Sleeping Beauties” isn’t about Disney princesses, nor is it about going honk-shoo, honk-shoo. Rather (per Vogue), the related exhibit will feature pieces that are too delicate to be worn again. Despite what all the mannequins in the Met would have you believe, clothes are made to be worn, and the museum says this show will use multimedia technology to re-create the sensation of wearing these garments for the viewers. “‘Sleeping Beauties’ will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display,” said Max Hollein, the Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO. However, “VR but make it fashion” is a hard concept to dress for, so expect a few Disney-princess-ass gowns next May.