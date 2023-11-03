Alan Ruck Thanks God Nobody Died in That Halloween Car Accident

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Alan Ruck has addressed the car accident that likely spooked some onlookers this Halloween. Per the Los Angeles Times, the Succession star crashed his electric pickup truck into a Hollywood pizza place on October 31 in a collision involving four vehicles. “I’m fine, and thank god nobody was killed,” Ruck reflected to paparazzi in footage obtained by TMZ on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor was wearing a knee brace and walking with a slight limp, but assured paps that is because he’s “getting older,” not because of any injuries from the accident. The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that no charges will be filed, and that impairment is not suspected.

Surveillance video of the crash shows that at around 9 p.m. on October 31, Ruck’s truck rear-ended another car at an intersection, hit another car after crossing traffic, and ultimately slammed into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza. Reportedly, no one inside the building was hurt, and a driver from one of the cars involved was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Some parts of the internet have since been jokingly comparing the incident to the moment in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off where Ruck’s character sends a Ferrari crashing through a building. “I guess that’s what people are saying,” Ruck acknowledged. Halloween might be an appropriate time to recreate iconic movies, but that was probably a scene he didn’t want to relive.