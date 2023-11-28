André 3000 and His Flute Now Have the Longest Song Ever on the Hot 100

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ

André 3000 didn’t just shock the world when he dropped a flute album earlier this month — now he set a record too. At 12 minutes and 20 seconds, the opening track of New Blue Sun is the longest ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100, entering the chart at No. 90. That song has a fittingly long title too: “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.” André 3000’s song easily beats Tool’s ten-minute, 21-second “Fear Inoculum,” which hit No. 93 in 2019. New Blue Sun, meanwhile, hit the Billboard 200 at No. 34 with 24,244 units. Looks like the wind blew 3000 onto the charts, too!