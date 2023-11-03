Ariana Madix Is Hoping For a Little BravoCon Romance

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

You know how everyone says the Olympic Village is this big fuckfest? And there are all these stories about the allotment of condoms and cardboard beds that are designed to break if the lovemaking is too vigorous? Reportedly, BravoCon is like that — if the Olympians actually medaled in hooking up. “People always hook up at BravoCon, every year,” Ariana Madix said at a panel the ladies of SUR shared with members of the Below Deck universe. “Like, cross-show romance.” When asked which Below Deck cast member she’d most like to wait on, Madix said Captain Jason. Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney gassed their girl up, telling Madix that they’ve heard he’s into blondes, and that he’d told press earlier in the day that he’d be into a dalliance with Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard.

Madix said there’s one person she suspects has a crush on Maloney: her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. But anyone hoping for those two to rekindle the romance, Maloney said LOL. LMAO, even. When asked if they’re on good terms, she said “We’re on terms. We’re fine.”