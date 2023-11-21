Nicole Kidman to Star in Intern-Boinking Movie

She’s the boss. Photo: Gotham/WireImage

Hollywood just can’t get enough of exploring May-December romances between older women and younger men — just ask this year’s example May December. Next on the roster for a fine young man is Nicole Kidman, starring in A24’s Babygirl. It’s an erotic thriller directed and written by Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies). The cast also stars Harris Dickinson as her man, along with Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Jean Reno. Kidman plays a CEO who begins an illicit affair with her “much younger” intern. A24’s words. The true babygirl of the moment is Jacob Elordi, but maybe post–Iron Claw Dickinson can rock an eyebrow stud too.