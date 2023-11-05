Yes, Someone Is Actually Making a Movie Called Barbenheimer

The original Barbenheimer. Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Barbenheimer blew up the box office, and this is the fallout. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Barbie and Oppenheimer double-feature phenomenon has inspired an upcoming comedy about a doll scientist who builds an atomic bomb to take out humanity. “D-Cup, A-Bomb,” a poster tagline teases. The movie is called Barbenheimer, and yes, it’s real. In fact, it went up for sale at this year’s American Film Market. While the cast has yet to be announced, the plot reportedly follows Dr. Bambi J. Barbenheimer, a scientist doll from Dolltopia who has a boyfriend named … Twink Dollman. After venturing into the real world, Dr. Barbenheimer decides to take nuclear revenge over the way that human children treat dolls. There will also be at least a couple songs (though we’re not sure anything can top “I’m Just Ken”).

Charles Band, a B-movie veteran who pumps out low-budget titles with his company Full Moon Features, is producing this shameless cash grab. And hey, we’re allowed to describe Barbenheimer that way — after all, Band himself admitted to THR that it is “100 percent” an attempt to capitalize on the success of Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s same-day releases. “But it’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer,” he added. “You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humor.” (And profit — per THR, Full Moon will be selling Barbenheimer dolls.)

So when is Barbenheimer dropping? JoBlo previously reported in August that the movie was aiming to release this Christmas on Prime Video and Full Moon’s own streaming service. Yet according to Insider, the movie isn’t even going to start filming until 2024. Since there’s been no official announcement, for now, Barbenheimer’s explosive debut remains TBD.