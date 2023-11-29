2023 Spotify Wrapped, Memed

Illustration: Spotify

It’s that time of year again! You’ve finally eaten through your Thanksgiving leftovers, the psyop known as Black Friday has come and gone, and now it’s time to find out what your most online friends listened to all year. Spotify Wrapped brought all sorts of new insights this year, most strikingly the “Sound Town” innovation. Spotify is now sorting everyone into districts based on their listening habits, in what can only be the first step in making The Hunger Games happen irl. Spotify also introduced personal “thank you” messages from artists to their top streamers — something “Weird” Al Yankovic took advantage of to shame Spotify for underpaying the artists in its catalog. But more than the navel-gazing data, more than the pretty infographics, more than the “personal” thank yous artists sent to their top streamers, Spotify Wrapped was yet another excuse to post. Across social media, users made content out of the content Spotify made out of their data. Sort of like the water cycle, but jpgs.

next album defo giving berkley but for now i guess im a burlington girl through and through pic.twitter.com/cxZtxisIje — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 30, 2023

the tl rn pic.twitter.com/uuvZ94mzyy — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 29, 2023

walking through Berkeley USA pic.twitter.com/2u0uZZ4tmv — toni collette’s instagram account stan account (@HarryPhillips15) November 29, 2023

Berkeley, CA vs Cambridge, MA pic.twitter.com/ZCoSeobfRU — lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) November 29, 2023

Best day of the year pic.twitter.com/UzDE3qWpUP — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) November 29, 2023

The legend Weird Al criticizing what Spotify pays artists in the video he made FOR Spotify. 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/wASQunepBg — Ray Padgett (@rayfp) November 29, 2023

havent seen anyone share their Sisyphus Wrapped this year! who else got higher than expected? pic.twitter.com/JkGCDN2N49 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) November 29, 2023

@joaquinatizado I love how she still takes her time to thank her fans though! #spotifywrapped @Taylor Nation ♬ original sound - Joaquin