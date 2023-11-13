Billie Eilish Says Lil Yachty Can Joke About Her Boobs

Angel eyes up here. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has long spoken about being sexualized as a young woman, even wearing baggy clothes for much of her career to divert focus from her body. But no, she’s not mad at Lil Yachty for making a joke about her boobs. See, Yachty name-checks Eilish on “Another Late Night,” a cut off Drake’s October album, For All the Dogs. “She got big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing,” he raps. (At least he’s putting respect on her music.) After Eilish herself posted the lyric to Instagram, Variety asked her about it in a cover story out November 13. “I think it’s fun!” she said. “I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.”

And there you have it! Eilish further clarified that she “wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me” because of her style choices, but wasn’t ready to have her body on display for the world. “Maybe my not really caring about being sexualized is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable,” Eilish said. She continued, “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl.” Eilish explained that while her pronouns are she/her, she “never really felt like a girl.” “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” she said. “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Since her big-T-shirt phase, Eilish has grown more comfortable in her own body — and better prepared to face her critics. “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’” she said. “You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. Fuck you!”