EGT Billy Porter Is Ready For His O

Billy Porter. Photo: Getty Images for Vox Media

Vulture Honorary Degree recipient Billy Porter is one vowel away from EGOT. The actor hopes that his upcoming film, Our Son, will get him closer to that elusive O, even if another certain movie contains the winner. His latest drama is a “quiet” divorce and child custody story “in the spirit of Kramer Vs. Kramer and Marriage Story,” starring Porter, Luke Evans, and Christopher Woodley, he told Vulture Festival on November 12. “I wrote a love duet for Luke Evans and myself,” Porter said during the presentation of his Master of Culture degree.

“I don’t know if y’all know, but Luke Evans can sing his ass off, so I’m trying to get that Oscar nomination for best original song. I’m a businessman.” Porter’s aware the frontrunner is resident Gen Z Wunderkind Barbie and went on to sing his version of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made for?” “It’s good, I like that song,” he added after the short performance. “But, you ain’t never seen a love duet with two queens singing on the Oscars. You got the queen,” he said, gesturing to himself, and then you have the Welsh straight-presenting gay boy. It’s like, they need to have us.” Porter went on to ask if we here at Vulture can do “something to make that happen.” Besides stan wholeheartedly?