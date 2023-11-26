Blue Ivy’s Haters Were Her Motivators

You won’t break her soul. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

One new revelation from the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was how her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s appearances during the tour came to be. The 11-year-old became a concert staple, regularly showing up to dance during her mother’s performance of “My Power,” but according to the film, it was originally meant to be a one-off gig.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé says in the film, according to the New York Times review. But after finally caving and allowing her to perform – ensuring the greatest “What I Did on Summer Vacation” report of all time – one of Carter’s friends showed her negative social media comments about her performance. Rather than quit, the 11-year-old was motivated to rehearse even harder for future stops, which the documentary chronicles with clips of Carter’s progress throughout her mother’s world tour. And just wait until it’s time for the middle school talent show.