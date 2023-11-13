Bobby Berk Is Hanging His Final Sheets of Drywall on Queer Eye

Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

If any of Queer Eye’s Fab Five deserves a break, it’s Bobby Berk, who can remodel your house in just a few days and make it look easy. And now he’s getting one, as the interior designer reveals that the upcoming season eight will be his last. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one,” Berk wrote on Instagram. “Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.” Berk has been a cornerstone of Netflix’s Queer Eye revival since it debuted in 2018 and will be the first member of the Fab Five to leave. “My heart is broken that season 8 will be @bobby’s last on Queer Eye!” wrote his castmate Karamo Brown in a post celebrating Berk. “He is magic in what he designs and what he makes us all feel.” Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness also left supportive comments on Berk’s post with Porowski writing, “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it.”

Season eight of Queer Eye premieres on January 24, 2024, and features the Fab Five making over heroes in New Orleans. Netflix has yet to clarify the show’s future past that season. While Berk didn’t share his future plans either, he did thank fans for their support of the show. “The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal,” he wrote. “You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.”