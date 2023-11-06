Hello Chickens! Boy George Is Entering the Moulin Rouge!

Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

This is where all Boy George’s dreams come true: He is in the Moulin George! Boy George, 1980s pop-star-at-large, will be joining the Broadway cast of the musical adaptation of Moulin Rouge! The singer, known for tracks like “Do You Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon,” will take over the role of Harold Zidler. The character is currently played by Titus Burgess, whose limited engagement ends on December 17. George will come in from February 6 through May 12, with Eric Anderson playing the role in the interim. Notably, the opening number in the jukebox, led by Zidler, features a snippet of “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive, a band fronted by Pete Burns — George’s self-described ’80s “nemesis.” The two were later fine with each other, and George even reportedly paid for Burns’s funeral in 2016. But still … we take remnants of ’80s gay drama wherever we can.