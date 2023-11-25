Bradley Cooper Is Down for Another Hangover

But will he reprise his Sex and the City guest role for And Just Like That? Photo: Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images

Would Bradley Cooper be willing to hang up his prosthetic nose and make a return to comedy? During an interview with “The New Yorker Radio Hour,” host David Remnick asked Cooper if he’d ever do another comedic project in the vein of the Hangover movies. Cooper, who as of late has been focused on directing and starring in musical dramas like A Star Is Born and Maestro, gave a resounding yes to reprising his role of Phil. “I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant. Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would,” he said of reuniting with the Wolfpack.

But while theoretically Cooper would happily sign on, there’s one holdout who he thinks would keep The Hangover Part IV from ever happening: Baby Carlos Todd Phillips. “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that,” he said of the trilogy’s director, whose latest project is directing Lady Gaga’s method acting in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, which Cooper produces.

If only Cooper had this same kind of pro-comedy energy when it was time to shoot Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.