What the Bravo Awards Can Tell Us About the 2024 Awards Season

Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

The clocks have fallen back an hour, FYC press boxes have been sent out, and Vulture’s Nate Jones has been spotted in the wild. It can only mean one thing: Awards season is nigh! This year, the Emmys have been pushed back to roughly coincide with all the big movie awards, making it a huge time for gowns and gown enthusiasts. Due to the strike, campaigning has been curtailed in a big way. The old means of Oscar gold divination won’t work, and we need new tools for this new age. Into this data vacuum comes the Bravo Awards. The inaugural event, which aired November 5, was held at BravoCon 2023 in fabulous Las Vegas, honoring the best and most in Real Housewifery.

The Bravos were voted on by the entire Bravo-viewing public, and that surely that includes some Academy members, right? Based on the Bravos, Barbie seems a shoe-in for Best Costume Design at the Oscars after two disco divas were nominated for Best Dressed … in a Costume, and one won. Not to mention Captain Jason’s disco helmet. On the other hand, Meredith Marks losing the Award for Colloquial Excellence doesn’t augur well for Napoleon, as the voting public doesn’t appear to be that into indeterminate Europeanish accents.

On the Emmys side of the convo, the overall strong showing for Emmy-nominated Vanderpump Rules bodes well for the show’s odds in Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. VPR won half of the categories in which it was nominated. James Kennedy won the Award for Colloquial Excellence for calling Tom Sandoval a “worm in a mustache,” and Lala Kent won Greatest Shade Thrower.

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2023 Bravos, with the winners bolded.

Best Dressed … in a Costume

Ciara Miller dressed as Karma Brown, Summer House

Tamra Judge dressed as Heather Dubrow, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Whitney Rose dressed as “Little Girl,” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Garcelle Beauvais dressed as a disco diva, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan dressed in “Christmas in July” looks, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Who Said That? Award for Colloquial Excellence

“You’re a worm with a mustache,” James Kennedy in Vanderpump Rules

“This neighborhood is, like, really up-and-coming,” Jessel Taank in The Real Housewives of New York City

“The rumors, the nastiness about her … oh, I can do that … You! Can! Leave!” Meredith Marks in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

“I do not acknowledge Sesame Street characters; they are make-believe, they belong at Sesame Street. Next,” Candiace Dillard Bassett in The Real Housewives of Potomac

“I’m on play all the time,” as said by Lisa Barlow in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity

Chanel Ayan, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sai De Silva, The Real Housewives of New York City

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Marlo Hampton, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sutton Stracke, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Rookie of the Year Award

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 new cast members

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 1 cast

Southern Hospitality Season 1 cast

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 cast

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 new cast members

BravoCon Follies: Song of the Year

“Drive Back,” Candiace Dillard Bassett in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

“Away in a Manger,” Lisa Barlow in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

“Good As Gold,” Scheana Shay at BravoCon 2022

“Throw Us Away,” Drew Sidora in The Real Housewives of Atlanta

“O, Holy Night,” Erika Jayne in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award

John Fuda getting his chest waxed in The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Emily Simpson drinking water out of a dog bowl in The Real Housewives of Orange County

Luann de Lesseps eating testicles in Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Phil purposefully not flushing Nicholas Arrington’s toilet in Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

Aesha Scott putting Captain Jason Chambers’s contacts in for him in Below Deck Down Under

Greatest Shade Thrower

Karen Huger, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Married to Medicine

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kate Chastain, Below Deck/The Traitors

The Bunny Honoree for Most Iconic Item of the Year

Gizelle Bryant’s missing tequila bottle, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Captain Jason Chambers’s disco helmet, Below Deck Down Under

Kyle Cooke’s tiny cowboy hat, Summer House

Robyn Dixon’s BlueTooth speaker, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Shereé Whitfield’s She News newspaper, The Real Housewives of Atlanta