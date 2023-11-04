BravoCon Is All About Clapping Back at Jeff Lewis

Photo: Bryan Steffy/Bravo via Getty Images

Jeff Lewis has never known peace, largely because he’s the one who resists it at every turn. While hosting BravoCon’s “Ask Andy” discussion with head honcho Andy Cohen on November 3, the former Flipping Out star used the platform to indulge in his favorite pastime: going scorched earth on Bravolebrities. But since there’s no shortage of microphones in Las Vegas right now, the reality stars Lewis has gone after are able to respond in real time. Let’s take a look at what Lewis has had to say, and how his targets are responding.

Kyle Richards

Fresh off of making up with Richards after calling her a “lesbian on Ozempic,” Lewis didn’t shy away from talking about her yet again, telling Cohen, “Kyle fucking hates Mauricio, I mean that’s clear. That’s clear as day. She hates him. I was watching that [premiere], I’m like, ‘She is done, she is over him.’ I don’t know what he did to make her that angry, I have no idea.”

Being no stranger to a Jeff Lewis apology, Richards told Access Hollywood: “He’s gonna have to send me another orchid. I’m getting sick of getting these flowers from him all the time…I did not like Jeff Lewis getting up there and saying ‘Kyle hates Mauricio,’ because that’s not true…Orchids aren’t even gonna work anymore, I need a piece of jewelry.”

Dorit Kemsley

“I’m just happy not to talk about Dorit’s home invasion anymore. I know she has PTSD, I have PTSD from talking about it all of season 12,” Lewis said. When asked by Cohen if she attended his pre-BravoCon party, he said, “She blocked me on Instagram.”

Kemsley has yet to respond, but it sounds like she won’t be able to squash this beef over DM.

Crystal Kung Minkoff

“Did you all see episode one of season 13? Did you notice how Crystal didn’t talk the entire time? It was the best episode I’ve ever seen with Crystal in it,” Lewis said, prompting a defensive “Justice for Crystal” from Cohen.

In response, Kung Minkoff told Access Hollywood: “He texted me and he apologized, and I said, ‘Thank you for apologizing, because you’re a cocksucker.’ He’s bitchy, he’s a bitchy guy, and it’s ‘cause he wants to be a Housewife and he never will be.”

It’s worth noting that Lewis’s comments about Richards, Kemsley, and Kung Minkoff all occurred within less than one minute of each other. So at least he’s an efficient hater.

Jenni Pulos

On the subject of his former friend and Flipping Out co-star Jenni Pulos being at the convention, Lewis called her attendance “Bravo’s version of [the] Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

Pulos, whose credits also include singing the Watch What Happens Live﻿ theme song, hasn’t responded.

Monica Garcia

Lewis went on an extensive tirade against RHOSLC newbie Monica Garcia during this event, which, again, was called “Ask Andy,” not “Ask Jeff.” Nonethless, Lewis said, “One of the reasons I watch the show is because it’s aspirational, right? What is Monica doing on the show? I mean, she’s on food stamps for fuck’s sake,” he said. “I look at that little house and all those kids, and I get depressed. She’s got that Range Rover, but I guarantee she’s three payments behind.”

When asked about the comments by Us Weekly, Garcia said, “I don’t even know who he is. Who is he? What show is he on? I don’t know who he is, so.”

She went into more detail to The Messenger, calling his food stamps comment “ignorant” and “tacky to a lot of Americans,” and clarifying that her car is “advance paid.” She went on to add, “Even if I was behind on my payments, like, why would you judge me for that? It doesn’t affect you at all. I don’t think it’s a big deal. I think that people are also forgetting that a lot of people, especially Housewives, have gone through their own financial struggles. I’m not the first one. So I feel that’s kind of an unfair statement when we’ve literally witnessed Housewives lose homes, move in with moms, and things like that.”