Brian Cox was so close to his dream of starring in a James Bond film he could taste it. What he was actually tasting was a reality competition series called 007: Road to a Million, out November 10 on Prime Video. In a November 7 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Succession actor admitted he signed on to the show accidentally, thinking his agent finally answered his prayers about appearing in the British spy franchise. “I thought it was the new James Bond film,” he said, wearing a pair of tight goatskin trousers. “So I said, Oh, finally, they’re getting me in a James Bond, and I thought, Yes, of course!” After agreeing to the gig, he quickly realized that “there was no script and there was no James Bond movie.” “For years, I thought, you know, I would love to be in James Bond,” he told Fallon. “It would be really interesting. And I thought this was my moment, but it wasn’t.” Instead, he is the game controller for 007, a show where nine pairs of regular people face challenges in a global, Bond-inspired adventure for a chance at winning a million pounds. “It was great fun,” he said. “You know, I love bossing people around.” Cox also was touched when he witnessed a marriage transform while on set. “Suddenly they were able to trust one another after so many years.” All’s well that ends well. Imagine what he would’ve said otherwise.

Related