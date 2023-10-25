An author. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Update November 1: New York Times bestselling author Britney Spears is celebrating moving over 1 million copies of her book in one week of sales. “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said in a statement released by Simon & Schuster (obtained by AP). The Woman in Me has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. in its first week of release. While Spears erroneously claimed her book was the highest-selling celeb memoir of all time (at the very least, Prince Harry has her beat), it’s still big-big book sales.

Original story follows.

You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want the highest-selling celebrity memoir of all time? You better work, bitch. Britney Spears is celebrating the success of her new memoir, The Woman in Me, on social media. “It’s happening !!!” the pop star wrote in an Instagram and X post. “My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all !!!” Vulture has reached out to publisher Simon & Schuster for confirmation. Including details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her conservatorship, her family, and Timberlake’s blaccent, we can’t really be surprised that the people of the world are all over this book. Spears has always captivated the populace’s minds, and, sorry, but if you didn’t want to know what went on behind the scenes of the 2001 VMA’s performance, you’re lying.