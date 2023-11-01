Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

You know those people who carry a full gallon of water around and claim you can never hydrate too much? Yeah, they are misinformed. You can actually OD on water, and it can result in fatigue, seizures or even death. Brooke Shields learned this the hard way, as she says she had a grand mal seizure after drinking too much water. “I drank all this water. I leave my house. And they kept asking me, ‘Do you want coffee?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ ‘Are you all right?’ I go, ‘Yeah, great,’” she told Glamour. Shields then went into a restaurant and suffered a grand mal seizure (ie: the really bad-looking kind). “It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, Ivm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on,” she said. “And Bradley fucking Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

Cooper was escorting Shields to the hospital because her husband couldn’t get there. “His assistant called Bradley and said, ‘Brooke’s on the ground. Chris isn’t around. Go get her,’” Shields told Glamour. So that’s what Mr. Maestro did. The Brenda Starr star had been drinking so much water because she’s been prepping for her Cafe Carlyle show while also recording a podcast, but the doctors tried to peg Shields’ lack of sodium on vanity. “And then male doctors kept asking me if I was limiting my salt,” she said. “And I said, ‘You know what? I’ve had it with male doctors.’” So now Brooke Shields has to eat potato chips — on doctor’s orders — and Bradley Cooper has a story that rivals that time Werner Herzog helped Joaquin Phoenix get out of his overturned car.