Brynn Whitfield’s Louboutins Broke an Escalator

She loves to laugh, but make her mad and she’ll break your escalator. Photo: David Becker/David Becker/Bravo via Getty Ima

After making a grand entrance down an escalator to join BravoCon’s “Ladies Night” panel, Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield stopped the show — literally. As she descended onto the stage, her high heels got caught (as in the past tense of Catch) in the escalator. Luckily she was able to gracefully leap out of the shoes, which remained firmly jammed between the escalator steps for the remainder of the panel, which also included Erika Jayne, Jordan Emanuel, Gabby Prescod, and Tracy Tutor, and Andy Cohen.

“It’s like the Wicked Witch of the West got stuck in the escalator,” moderator Daryn Carp said, if only The Wizard of Oz’s ruby slippers were red bottoms. “Do I have to pay for the escalator?” Whitfield asked, though it’s unclear how many chess competitions she’d have to win to cover the cost.