Cassie Settles with Diddy One Day After Filing Her Lawsuit

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs

One day after filing the complaint, R&B singer Cassie has settled her lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and years of abuse one day after filing the complaint, the New York Times reports. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, shared a similarly brief statement: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but it means that there won’t be a trial.

Cassie’s Thursday filing included multiple disturbing descriptions of controlling and abusive behavior that allegedly began after she signed to Diddy’s label, Bad Boy, at age 19 in 2005. In the lawsuit, she alleged that he forcibly entered her house and raped her in 2018, near the end of their nearly decade-long romantic relationship. Her lawyer later told the Times that Cassie had rejected an eight-figure offer from Diddy intended to “silence her” and stop her from filing her lawsuit. After news of her lawsuit broke, several artists — including a couple former Danity Kane members — publicly expressed their support for Cassie.