Which Celebrities Are the Fastest Marathon Runners?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes running the 2023 New York City Marathon. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Every year there’s always a handful of celebrities who run the New York City Marathon, some for charity and some for attention. This year, the race featured news anchors, reality stars, and Broadway icons. But which of those running stars were the quickest? Let’s take a look at how this year’s celebrity participants fared running the 2023 New York City Marathon.

Casey Neistat

The fastest celebrity running the New York City Marathon this year was YouTuber and filmmaker Casey Neistat, who’s a frequent marathon runner and completed this year’s race in support of Project Healthy Minds. He finished with a time of 3:01:27, and a pace of 6:56 min/mile.

Matt James

Next up was The Bachelor’s Matt James, who ran in support of ABC Foods. He finished the race with a time of 3:04:50, and an average pace of 7:03 min/mile, which beat his 2022 time of 3:46:45. James led season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021, and most recently his mother, Patty, was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor.

Zac Clark

James wasn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation running through the five boroughs today. The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark finished with a time of 3:41:16, and average pace of 8:27 min/mile, in support of Release Recovery.

Cody Ko

Cody Ko is yet another YouTuber who’s no stranger to running marathons, and finished this year’s race in 3:53:29, with an average pace of 8:55 min/mile.

Patina Miller

Not only did singer and actress Patina Miller (Madam Secretary, Into the Woods on Broadway) run the New York City Marathon for the second year in a row, she kicked off the event by performing the National Anthem at the start of the race in Staten Island. The Grammy and Tony Award winner ran in support of Komera, an organization that provides resources to young women in Rwanda, and finished the race with a time of 4:00:36. Next year they should just have her sing “Last Midnight” instead of the National Anthem.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Holmes and Robach reportedly began their illicit affair while training for for the New York City Half Marathon, so it makes sense that as their relationship progressed they would advance to the full race, first in 2022 and now again this year. As was the case last year, the couple kept pace with one another for the duration of the race. But are they still as fast when they aren’t running from their respective spouses? Even faster it turns out! The pair came in with a time of 4:14:39, beating their 2022 time by roughly 11 minutes. And maybe they were listening to their new podcast as they ran?

Nev Schulman

This race marks the seventh time the Catfish host has run the New York City Marathon. But this time around, Schulman is running as a guide for visually impaired runner Francesco Magisano, in support of Achilles International. The pair finished with a time of 4:17:23.

Luke Macfarlane

The actor, best known for Bros, Brothers & Sisters, and an impressive lineup of Hallmark movies, ran his first marathon in support of the diabetes charity Beyond Type 1. He ran with his partner Hig Roberts, who lost his brother to type 1 diabetes seven years ago. Macfarlane finished the race with a time of 4:36:37, and average pace of 10:34 min/mile.

Sheinelle Jones

The morning show wars are alive and well, with the Today Show’s Sheinelle Jones racing against her former GMA rivals Holmes and Robach. Jones, who hosts the third hour of Today and famously conducted the greatest Ryan Lochte interview of all time, finished her first marathon with a time of 4:41:19.