Charli XCX and George Daniel Announce Their Biggest Collab Yet

Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel are releasing their biggest collaboration yet: their engagement! She announced the big news on Tuesday through Instagram, writing, “charli xcx and george daniel fucking for life!!!”. The two first began dating in 2022; they met when they formed a “supergroup” on the song “Spinning,” with No Rome and The 1975. They’ve also collaborated on a few songs from Charli’s 2022 album Crash as well as Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island,” Barbie’s “Speed Drive,” and Bodies Bodies Bodies’s “Hot Girl.” Their next driving song will probably have tin cans dangling off the getaway car’s bumper. It’s more iconic than wedding bells.