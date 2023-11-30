Chris Rock and Kevin Hart ‘Destroy New York’ in Documentary

By naming their July 2022 joint tour of New York and New Jersey Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed, comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart placed themselves on equal footing. They’re both wildly successful headliners in the industry — there’d be no need for them to compete for comedy supremacy on each tour date, right? Evidently not. “I’m smart enough to always check to see what Kevin’s doing before I go on tour,” Rock jokes in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary about this run of shows. “I’m not getting stomped by Kevin. That’s just not happening.”

Directed by Rashidi Harper, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only is set to follow the two comedy legends as they embark on this series of performances, while also taking audiences on a tour through their varying trajectories leading up to it. “This is a story of two separate journeys that end up at the same intersection at the top,” Hart says. In addition to the subjects themselves, the documentary features interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Wanda Sykes, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

“Art is subjective, comedy is subjective, killing onstage is not subjective,” says Rock to the sounds of M.O.P.’s “Ante Up.” Similarly not subjective is the documentary’s release date (December 12). Decide for yourself whether Rock was “stomped by Kevin” then.