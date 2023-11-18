Cillian MurphBrie Coped With SAG Strike By Eating Cheese

Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Cillian Murphy might not have realized he was munching on some girl dinner and supporting his good bone structure most of the summer. In a Los Angeles Q&A screening of Oppenheimer, Murphy explained that he dealt with the SAG-AFTRA Strike by “staying at home, eating cheese,” as it was called during the London premiere of the film. Emily Blunt, who was also in attendance, asked when he stopped eating cheese, to which Murphy replied, “Yesterday,” a.k.a. ten days after the strike officially ended. But what kind of cheese, Mr. Murphy? Mozzarella? Gouda? Colby Jack? Were crackers or honey involved? Did he eat it straight out of the package, or was it delicately laid out on a charcuterie board? We need an immediate photo of the spread.