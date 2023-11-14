Courteney Cox Wishes She Could Share ‘Thousands of Moments’ With Matthew Perry

Photo: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Monica has taken a moment to remember her time with Chandler. Friends star Courteney Cox pays tribute to her co-star and frequency scene partner, the late Matthew Perry. In a post on Instagram, Cox shared a scene with Perry and David Schwimmer from the legendary sitcom and how Perry helped make their scenes funnier together. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” she began. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.” In the clip of Chandler seemingly alone in a hotel bed and is greeted by Ross, who’s excited about his wedding. After Ross heads out, Monica pops up and asks, “Do you think he knows I was here?” The audience abrupted in cheers, unknowingly becoming a small part of the beginning to their relationship.