HBO to Finally Curb Your Curb Your Enthusiasm Cravings

Photo: John P. Johnson / HBO

Pretty, pretty, pretty good things come to those who wait. It’s been about two years since we’ve gotten new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but HBO has finally announced that casual fashion icon Larry David’s sitcom will return to premiere a twelfth season in February 2024. David stars in the show as a fictionalized version of himself, alongside Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and a roulette of guest stars. But what about all those rumors that Curb Your Enthusiasm will end after season 12? “We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” HBO head Casey Bloys said at a press event, per Variety. “He knows it’s kind of been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he’ll decide.” Reportedly, David’s deal with the network expires this year, so he would need to re-sign if he wants to make season 13. Can anything be done to convince David to keep going? We know Bloys is trying to stick to DMs now, but maybe he could get a few fake accounts to apply some pressure…