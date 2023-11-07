The CW? More Like The CWWE

The CW has completed the circle (or ring) of after-school programming. My middle school afternoons were filled with America’s Next Top Model and The Vampire Diaries re-runs, and now, those who were into a different type of drama will be fed. They will now be the home to WWE NXT, a showcase of upcoming wrestling talent, beginning in October 2024. The network was briefly home to WWE Friday Night SmackDown for two seasons and WWE Saturday Morning Slam for one season. The program is making its move from USA under a five-year deal; most episodes of the show are available on Peacock for those without cable access. It’ll feature weekly live showdowns between wrestling’s up-and-coming stars, most of whom graduate to WWE main programming. Folding chairs everywhere are sleeping with one eye open.