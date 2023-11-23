Daisy Jones & The Six’s Sebastian Chacon Sued for Sexual Assault

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sebastian Chacon, the actor who drummed as Warren Rojas in Daisy Jones & The Six, has been sued for sexual assault by three women over alleged incidents between 2017 and 2022. The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifts the statute of limitations and expires tomorrow. Chacon’s attorney said in a statement to People that the actor “vehemently denies” the allegations. Per a copy of the complaint obtained by Deadline, the first Jane Doe accuser claimed that Chacon groomed her “under the guise of a romantic relationship” in the summer of 2017 — when she was 16, and he was 24. In December 2017, when she was still underage, she alleged that he encouraged her to have multiple alcoholic drinks at an event before allegedly performing oral sex and “forcibly” penetrating her vagina without consent at his apartment. The second and third Jane Does have accused Chacon of strangling them during intercourse and continuing to have sex with them while they were unconscious. They claim they were in romantic relationships with him in 2018 and 2022, respectively, and have both accused him of love bombing. The lawsuit further accuses Chacon of physical and emotional abuse, as well as allegedly taking nonconsensual nude photos of the second plaintiff when she was unconscious.

All three women claimed in the complaint that they attempted suicide or had suicidal thoughts after their alleged experiences with Chacon. Their lawsuit requests a trial by jury, plus “compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, and other harm.”

Chacon’s attorney, Jeff Chabrowe, alleged in a statement to People that the anonymous accusers have been harassing and threatening Chacon to try to get “millions of dollars” from him. “Mr. Chacon will fully cooperate with any investigation and provide any evidence necessary to prove his innocence,” Chabrowe said. “We have complete faith in our legal system and trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.” Meanwhile, the attorney for the accusers, Aurore DeCarlo, said in a statement to People that the “facts alleged in the complaint speak for themselves.” DeCarlo added, “I just think it’s a huge testament to the strength and courage of these women that they found each other. They realized that they had experienced that same pattern of abuse or a very similar pattern of abuse and they’ve banded together to hold this individual accountable.”