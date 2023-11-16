Aubrey O’Day Says She’s Been ‘Trying to Tell Y’all’ About Diddy

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day has reacted to Cassie’s lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and years of abuse, which he has denied. She doesn’t seem too surprised by the allegations: “I stay trying to tell y’all,” O’Day wrote in a Thursday post on X. On her Instagram Story, she shared screenshots of reports about the lawsuit, noting that she has been attempting to tell us about Diddy “for years.” She also tagged Cassie, writing, “Prayers up for this queen” with a raised-hands emoji. Dawn Richard, one of the five original members of Danity Kane who also performed with Diddy as part of Dirty Money, shared her own statement on social media. “praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing,” Richard tweeted. “you are beautiful and brave. ❤️.”

Diddy formed Danity Kane on MTV’s Making the Band in 2005. O’Day was removed from the group in 2008, though she later returned in 2013. She previously alleged in a December 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that Diddy fired her because she wasn’t willing to do what was “expected” of her. “Not talent-wise, but in other areas,” she said, in seeming reference to sexual favors. O’Day also claimed in an interview this year that Diddy had offered to return rights to Danity Kane’s music … if she signed a nondisclosure agreement agreeing to never publicly “disparage” the rapper or his Bad Boy label. O’Day, who said she personally encouraged every member not to take the deal, reposted an Instagram Story today suggesting that the NDAs were meant to keep Diddy’s artists quiet.

I stay trying to tell y’all.. pic.twitter.com/KUraJurEFA — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 16, 2023

praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. you are beautiful and brave. ❤️ — DAWN (@DawnRichard) November 16, 2023