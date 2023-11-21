David Letterman Is Still Traumatized by Green Day’s Drummer

Let’s give a warm Indiana welcome to our bearded king, who returned to The Late Show on Monday night after several years away of interviewing people who need no introduction. David Letterman reunited with his successor, Stephen Colbert, where the discussion soon turned to the best musical memories during his Late Show reign. (Somehow, Warren Zevon didn’t come up, which is wild.) Letterman and the Foo Fighters’ close relationship is well documented, as is his love of the National. But were you aware of a certain rocker who still gives him distressing memories all these years later? “Whenever Green Day would be on, I was frightened by the drummer,” Letterman recalled, referring to Tré Cool. “Because whenever they would finish, he would charge the desk and lunge at me, to the point where I assumed he was kidding around or perhaps he wanted to hurt me. Looking back at that now, I just think, Wow, what a great experience that was.” Decide for yourself if this was basket case behavior or not.

