Stephen Colbert’s Next Late Show Guest Needs No Introduction

Photo: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

David Letterman is returning to his old desk job. This upcoming full-circle moment was announced on The Late Show by current host Stephen Colbert. “On Monday, I am so happy to say I will be joined right there, in that chair, by a man who is no stranger to The Ed Sullivan Theater,” Colbert said. “Though I know for a fact he has not been for eight and a half years, because my guest will be Mr. David Letterman.” Letterman hosted the CBS show, which launched in 1993 as The Late Show with David Letterman, for more than two decades. Colbert took over in May 2015. The Ed Sullivan Theater was eventually renovated, but Colbert mailed his predecessor a piece of the original floor as a touching Christmas gift. Meanwhile, Letterman and his beard have kept busy by interviewing celebrities from Will Smith to Billie Eilish on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Letterman’s sit-down with Colbert — as the interviewee, not the interviewer — will air on CBS on November 20 at 11:35 ET. Late Show nostalgics, don’t be late.