David Schwimmer Was Astonished by Matthew Perry’s Comic Timing

Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

David Schwimmer paid tribute to his fictional college roommate on Instagram Wednesday. Shortly after Matthew Perry’s death, the five surviving Friends issued a joint statement saying they would “take a moment” to grieve the man they called Matty in private. Matt LeBlanc was first to honor Perry publicly, followed by Courtney Cox. Schwimmer’s post used a still from Friends season 5’s “The One With All the Thanksgivings.” In it, Schwimmer and Perry are dressed in a vaguely Miami Vice fashion (apparently Ross and Chandler were slaves to fashion in their college years). The episode is a fan favorite, ranked number one in Vulture’s Friends Thanksgiving episodes list.

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he wrote. “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”