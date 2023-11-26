Destiny’s Child Reunited for the Renaissance Film Premiere

“Kelly, can you handle this?” Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

I don’t think you can handle this. Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were all in attendance for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in Los Angeles on November 25. Luckett and Roberson were inaugural members of the group alongside Rowland and Knowles, but after a litigious exit in 2000, were replaced by Williams (and very briefly Farrah Franklin, who was unsurprisingly not in attendance). The appearance shouldn’t be a total shock, given that all four also popped up briefly in the second trailer for the film. Quick, while they’re all together, somebody ask them what kind of animal they’d be for a day.

Also on the chrome carpet and following the event’s “cozy opulence” dress code were Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Lizzo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kris Jenner, Ts Madison, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Issa Rae, and, fittingly, an alien superstar. And of course, arriving fashionably late, Beyoncé herself. This premiere, held at Beverly Hills’s Goldwyn Theater, is the first of two, with another scheduled for November 30 in London ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 1.