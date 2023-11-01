Witness the Jokerification of Diddy

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

You wanna know how Diddy got these scars? Well, see, it goes back to last Halloween, when the hip-hop mogul dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. In a full face of makeup and prosthetics, Diddy shocked people like Tyler, the Creator, who didn’t even realize it was him underneath. He also, apparently, shocked Warner Bros., who sent him a cease-and-desist letter, saying the costume was so good that it was copyright infringement. Diddy even showed off the six pages of correspondence on Instagram, ominously teasing that he wouldn’t be the Joker again. And on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he warned Warner’s legal team, “Tomorrow, watch what I do.” It’s the Jokerification of Diddy.

Well, it’s tomorrow, and Diddy definitely managed to one-up his costume — and scare some execs in the process. This year, he dressed as the Dark Knight himself, complete with Batmobile, and showed off the costume in a two-and-a-half-minute video he called “The Darkest Knight.” “I’m tired of mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed, of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more,” Diddy says. He then gets his mission from social-media star Lil Arsenio, for some reason, before heading out in his Batmobile … to beat a movie executive into submission. Talk about a twist — bet you didn’t realize this was pro-SAG content! (Even if dressing as Batman may be questionable territory.) “End the strike,” Diddy’s Batman says, while pinning the exec against a table. “No more negotiations.” SAG-AFTRA’s talks with the AMPTP (which, yes, includes Warner Bros.) are still ongoing, but if Fran Drescher needs a last-minute hero to close the deal, she knows who to call.